Moore’s heave at the buzzer helps Miami beat Va. Tech 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75. Jordan Miller scored 18 points and Moore finished with 13. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC). Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired. Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.