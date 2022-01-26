Mack out as Louisville hoops coach, Pegues named interim

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Mack is out as Louisville men’s basketball coach after he and the school agreed to part ways. Assistant Mike Pegues has been named interim coach for the remainder of the Cardinals’ season. The agreement was announced Wednesday following a special joint meeting of the school’s Board of Trustees and the University of Louisville Athletic Association board. Interim athletic director Josh Heird says Mack will be paid $4.8 million between this fiscal year and the next three fiscal years. Pegues guided the Cardinals to a 5-1 start while Mack was barred from contact with the team for failing to follow university guidelines in the handling of an extortion attempt by fired assistant Dino Gaudio.