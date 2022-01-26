FIFA links more World Cups to averting migrant deaths at sea

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA President Gianni Infantino has linked his plan for biennial World Cups to giving more hope to Africans who risk their lives crossing the sea to Europe. Infantino’s comments were in a speech to European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France. He says soccer is being increasingly dominated by the few who “have everything.” Infantino says “we need to find ways to include the entire world.” This could give hope to African people, Infantino says, “so that they don’t need to cross the Mediterranean in order to find, maybe, a better life but more probably death in the sea.”