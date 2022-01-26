Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 3:02 PM

Argentina coach Scaloni to miss WCup qualifier due to virus

MGN/KYMA.com

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will not travel for Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Chile after testing positive for COVID-19. Scaloni told a news conference that his assistants Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala will be in charge for the match. Argentina has already secured a spot at the tournament in Qatar, while Chile is still in contention. Argentina superstar Lionel Messi will also be absent as he continues to recover from the virus. 

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content