African Cup organizers change venues for 3 knockout games

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — African Cup of Nations organizers have announced they are changing the venues for two quarterfinal games and one of the semifinals. One of the quarterfinals scheduled for Sunday was moved from the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde across town to the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium after eight people were killed in a crush outside the Olembe at the game between host Cameroon and Comoros on Monday. The Confederation of African Football had already said it would move that game. But CAF also said it was moving another quarterfinal and a semifinal from the Japoma Stadium in Douala to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium. It gave no reason for moving those two.