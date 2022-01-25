Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn to 96-73 win over Georgetown

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 19 points to lead No. 20 UConn to its fourth straight win, a 96-73 rout of Georgetown. Isaiah Whaley and Jordan Hawkins each added 15 points for the Huskies (14-4, 5-2 Big East), who never trailed. R.J. Cole had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, while Tyrese Martin chipped in with 13 points. UConn ran past the Hoyas, outscoring them 27-6 on the fast break and dominated the boards, outrebounding Georgetown 40-28. Aminu Mohammed had 15 points to lead Georgetown ( 6-11, 0-6), which lost its seventh consecutive game and sixth straight to start the conference season.