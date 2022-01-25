Rojadirecta creators to go on trial in Spain over piracy

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says the creators and administrators of the website Rojadirecta will go on trial over piracy allegations for providing illegal links to domestic matches. The league and broadcaster Mediapro have asked for prison sentences of up to six years for those involved. Prosecutors seek a prison sentence of up to four years. Bail will be set at $4.5 million. A Spanish court will set a date for the trial on charges of a breach of intellectual property. Prosecutors said those being accused gained significant benefits through advertising sales on the sites that offered the illegal links.