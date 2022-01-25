NFL to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The NFL is partnering with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Super Bowl Experience, the league’s interactive football theme park. The league announced the clinic will be located in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center and appointments are encouraged. Fans who receive any dose of the vaccine at the clinic will receive a free ticket to Super Bowl Experience. Fans ages 5 and up will be eligible to receive a vaccination. Super Bowl Experience will take place at the convention center on Feb. 5-6 and Feb. 10–12.