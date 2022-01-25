Marchment’s 2 goals help Florida over Winnipeg, 5-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mason Marchment scored twice and added an assist as the Florida Panthers defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Tuesday night. Anton Lundell also had a goal and assist, and Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 32 saves for Florida, which ended a five-game trip 3-2-0 and is 8-6-5 overall away from home this season. Paul Stastny, Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Jets. Connor Hellebuyck, playing his 12th straight game, made 27 stops.