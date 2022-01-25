Colorado completes comeback in 82-78 win over Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jabari Walker scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Colorado overcame an early deficit to beat Oregon 82-78 ending the Ducks’ six-game winning streak. Walker’s layup with 8:30 left gave Colorado (13-6, 5-4 Pac-12) its first lead of the game at 64-63 and it never trailed again. Evan Battey made 1 of 2 free throws with four seconds left to seal it. Oregon (12-7, 5-3) scored the games first 13 points and extended the lead to 20-5 lead shooting 8 for 10 while Colorado missed 7 of its first 10 baskets. Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points for the Ducks.