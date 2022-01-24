Wake Forest beats Boston College for 4th straight ACC win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, Jake LaRavia had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Boston College 87-57. Wake Forest has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season. Wake Forest led by double digits for the final 30 minutes of the game. Boston College was just 7-of-34 shooting (20.6%) in the first half — with Jaeden Zackery’s 3-pointer at the buzzer giving the Eagles two field goals in the final eight minutes. Daivien Williamson scored 12 points in the first half for Wake Forest and Williams added 10. LaRavia was held to just two points by halftime, but scored seven of Wake Forest’s 11 points to start the second half for a 50-29 lead.