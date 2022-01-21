Young players highlight first US women’s camp of 2022

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The back-to-back World Cup champion U.S. women’s national soccer team has opened its January camp as its prepares for qualifying this summer for the 2023 tournament. Coach Vlatko Andonovski is taking a look at the team’s next generation. Fourteen players among the 26 invited to Austin, Texas, have fewer than 12 appearances with the team. Among the young players are Trinity Rodman, Naomi Girma, Jaelin Howell and Sophia Smith, all of whom are under 22.