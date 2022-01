VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona beat Bologna 2-1 in Serie A in a match between two teams still getting players back from coronavirus outbreaks. Nikola Kalinic headed in the winner in the 85th to finish off a counterattack. Gianluca Caprari equalized for Verona with a backheel flick before the break following Riccardo Orsolini’s acrobatic opener for Bologna. Verona moved up to ninth while Bologna remained 13th.