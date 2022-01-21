US Olympic downhill contender Johnson crashes again

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Olympic medal contender Breezy Johnson will miss a second straight World Cup downhill after her second crash in two weeks. The American fell during the second training session in Cortina and was removed from the start list for Saturday’s race. The U.S. team says Johnson was able to ski down and is undergoing further medical evaluation. Johnson had the top speed of the day on the upper section of the Olympia delle Tofane course before losing control. Johnson also missed a downhill and super-G in Austria last weekend after injuring her knee in training.