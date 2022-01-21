Perico sets record for 3-shot lead at Latin America Amateur

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Julian Perico of Peru has the 36-hole record at the Latin America Amateur Championship. He leads by three shots over Arkansas teammate Segundo Oliva Pinto of Argentina. The winner gets an invitation to the Masters in April and the British Open at St. Andrews in July. Perico had four straight birdies on the back nine at Casa de Campo for a 66. He was at 9-under 135. That breaks the record set at the first Latin America Amateur in 2015. Oliva Pinto also had a good back nine, but he needed it after a rough start. He shot 72.