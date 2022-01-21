Olympic ski jump champion Wellinger positive for virus

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Two-time Olympic ski jumping gold medalist Andreas Wellinger risks missing the upcoming Beijing Games after announcing he tested positive for the coronavirus. Wellinger says he feels “good physically.” The positive test comes a day before Germany is expected to select two men’s ski jumpers for the Beijing Olympics. Wellinger won the large hill team competition with Germany at the 2014 Olympics and the individual normal hill competition in 2018.