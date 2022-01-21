No. 9 UConn thumps Seton Hall 71-38, avoids rare losing skid

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

STORRS, CONN. (AP) — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat Seton Hall 71-38. The Huskies lost at Oregon on Monday night. They have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993. Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut, which had eight healthy players available. UConn won its 166th straight conference game. The Huskies outrebounded the Pirates 53-25 and outscored them in the paint 38-8. Sidney Cooks led Seton Hall with 10 points.