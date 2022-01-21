New York mobile sports bets top $600M in 2 weeks, rival NJ

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New York sportsbooks took more than $600 million worth of bets from phones or computers in the first two weeks of the activity being legal this month. Figures posted Friday by the New York State Gaming Commission show the four currently operating mobile books — FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars and Rush Street Interactive — handled more than $603 million worth of bets for the weeks ending Jan. 9 and 16th. An additional $8.5 million in bets were made at in-person sportsbooks, bringing the total to $611.5 million. Projected over a full month, that would exceed $1.2 billion, rivaling the best months New Jersey’s nation-leading sports betting market has ever had.