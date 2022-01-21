China mandates 3-day Olympic torch relay amid virus concerns

BEIJING (AP) — China is limiting the torch relay for the Winter Olympics to only three days amid coronavirus worries. Officials say the flame will be displayed only in enclosed venues that are deemed “safe and controllable.” No public transit routes would be disturbed and life will continue for the 20 million residents of the capital. A handful of new COVID-19 cases have been recorded over recent days in the city. Beijing’s deputy sports director says safety was the “top priority” with the pandemic, Games preparations and forest fire prevention all factored in. The relay will run from Feb. 2-4. China says only selected spectators will be allowed to attend the events.