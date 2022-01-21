CAS judges ‘lacked anti-doping expertise’ at Tokyo Olympics

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — The Court of Arbitration for Sport has been criticized for picking judges for the Tokyo Olympics who were not expert enough to handle doping cases. The criticism comes only days before CAS opens its special Olympic courts at the Winter Games in Beijing. A wide-ranging report published by the World Anti-Doping Agency singled out the court while broadly praising operations at last year’s Tokyo Olympics. WADA’s independent observers say some judges at the CAS anti-doping tribunal in Tokyo had an “insufficient level of anti-doping knowledge” relating to rules and previous cases.