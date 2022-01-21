1st year coordinator has 49ers D at high level in playoffs

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeMeco Ryans’ meteoric rise from quality control coach to defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers hit a speed bump three games into his first season calling plays. Ryans’ defense allowed Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to drive for the winning field goal in the final 37 seconds of a 30-28 loss that raised questions if the 37-year-old former linebacker was ready to be in charge of an NFL defense. But Ryans has helped turned the Niners defense around, and that unit is a major reason why San Francisco gets a rematch against the Packers in the playoffs.