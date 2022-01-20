McAvoy’s late goal lifts Bruins to 4-3 win over Capitals

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Charlie McAvoy scored a power-play goal with 45 seconds left in the third period, lifting the Boston Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals. David Pastrnak had two goals and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins. Boston cashed in on a late opportunity when Washington’s Nic Dowd was called for throwing his stick with just 2:34 left in the third. Jake DeBrusk set up McAvoy for a wrist shot from the slot that gave the Bruins the lead for good. Erik Haula had two assists for Boston and Linus Ullmark stopped 14 shots. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Lars Eller and Nicklas Backstrom scored for Washington.