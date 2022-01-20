Johansen, Granlund lead Predators over Jets 5-2 to stop skid

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen and Mikael Granlund each scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets. Eeli Tolvanen, Luke Kunin and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which halted a four-game skid. Roman Josi had two assists and Juuse Saros made 36 saves. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele scored for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 shots.