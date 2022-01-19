Robinho’s 9-year rape sentence upheld by Italy’s top court

MILAN (AP) — Former Brazil forward Robinho has had a nine-year sentence for the rape of a young woman upheld by Italy’s top court. Brazil does not extradite its own citizens when they are sentenced in other countries. Robinho risks being arrested if he leaves the country and Italy issues an international arrest warrant. Robinho was handed the jail sentence in 2017 for his part in the group sexual assault that took place in Milan four years previously. Italian media reports said the victim was celebrating her 23rd birthday in Milan on the night. Robinho denied the charges. The Court of Cassation ruled his appeal was inadmissable on Wednesday.