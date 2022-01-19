Injured Polish luge athlete picked for Beijing Olympics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

A Polish luge athlete who was seriously injured in a November training crash at the track built for the Olympics plans to head back to that venue and compete in the Beijing Games. The International Luge Federation says Mateusz Sochowicz was confirmed to be part of Poland’s four-person Olympic luge team. Sochowicz was sidelined for about two months while recovering from a fractured left kneecap and deep lacerations on his right leg, among other injuries. He crashed into a gate that should have been open during a training run at Yanqing Sliding Center.