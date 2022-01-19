Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be their starting QB in 2022

By LES BOWEN

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles say Jalen Hurts will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2022. Of course, despite answering “yes” twice on questions about Hurts returning as the starter, general manager Howie Roseman could change his mind. If an attractive option emerges in the coming months through trade or the draft, the Eagles can still pursue another QB, and explain that circumstances changed. Last year at this time, as Nick Sirianni was being hired to coach, Roseman and Sirianni said their preference was to work things out with veteran quarterback Carson Wentz, who had been benched in favor of Hurts down the stretch in 2020.