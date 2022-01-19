Aubameyang having tests after early return from African Cup

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to London and is undergoing medical tests as Arsenal looks for clarity after he was diagnosed with heart lesions during his recovery from the coronavirus at the African Cup of Nations. Aubameyang was released by Gabon’s national team after being diagnosed with “cardiac lesions” in tests conducted by Confederation of African Football medical officials. They had been checking on his condition after he contracted COVID-19. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says “it’s our obligation to make sure medically the player is safe, in a good condition and there are not any issues related to that.” Arteta says Aubameyang has no history of heart problems.