Real Betis routs Alavés to stay in 3rd place in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis has strengthened its hold on third place in the Spanish league with a comfortable 4-0 win over relegation-threatened Alavés. The victory moves Manuel Pellegrini’s team four points ahead of fourth-place Atlético Madrid. Betis quickly built its lead in the first half with a pair of goals by forward Borja Iglesias and one by Sergio Canales. Juanmi Jiménez added the fourth early in the second half to seal the team’s victory and end a three-game winless streak in the league. Betis was coming off a win over Sevilla in a Copa del Rey match that was suspended and resumed a day later after an object thrown from the stands hit a Sevilla player.