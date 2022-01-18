Pacers lose Turner for at least two weeks with injured foot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least two weeks with an injured left foot. Team officials say Turner has been examined by multiple specialists who diagnosed Turner with a “stress reaction.” He will continue to receive treatment and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Turner has been one of the league’s top shot-blockers since the Pacers selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft. He won last season’s blocks title. Turner also has been rumored for years to be a trade target.