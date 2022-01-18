Michigan gets first win in a month, slams Maryland 83-64

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 21 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Michigan beat Maryland 83-64 for their first win in a month. Michigan never trailed. The Wolverines used a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 20-9 with Caleb Houstan scoring a layup and a three-point play to ignite the 81-second outburst. Michigan finished the half up 39-19 before The Terrapins established some momentum and closed to 57-44 with an 11-6 run with 11:12 remaining. But Fatts Russell missed a contested layup and Frankie Collins laid in an acrobatic lob off a pass from Eli Brooks and Michigan was never threatened again.