Liddell helps No. 19 Ohio State breeze past IUPUI 83-37

By JACOB BENGE

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Ohio State never trailed in its 83-37 win over IUPUI. Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season. The Buckeyes jumped ahead 9-0 early, but the Jaguars hung tough the rest of the first half. Ohio State led 37-24 at halftime. The game quickly got out of hand after the break. Ohio State used a 24-6 run to push ahead 61-30, and the Buckeyes closed the game on a 19-0 run. Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars with 12 points.