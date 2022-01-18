Giggs’ domestic violence trial set to be after WCup playoffs

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Suspended Wales coach Ryan Giggs’ trial on charges of domestic violence will not take place before the team plays in the World Cup playoffs in March. A judge says a backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court means no courtroom is available to take the case until Aug. 8. Giggs’ trial had been fixed to start next week. Wales plays Austria in Cardiff in the World Cup playoffs on March 24. They will play either Scotland or Ukraine again in Cardiff if they win for the right to go to the tournament in Qatar. Giggs is on leave as coach of Wales.