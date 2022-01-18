Davis scores 27 as No. 8 Wisconsin holds off Northwestern

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Johnny Davis scored 27 points, helping No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern 82-76. Wisconsin earned its seventh straight win, building on its best start since it was also 15-2 during the 2014-15 season. Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn banked home a 60-foot heave at the halftime buzzer for two of his 14 points. Tyler Wahl also had 14 points and Brad Davison finished with 13. Northwestern was unable to build on a 64-62 win at Michigan State on Saturday, losing for the fifth time in six games. Chase Audige scored 23 points for the Wildcats, and Boo Buie had 19.