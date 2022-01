LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Doug Edert had 12 points off the bench to carry Saint Peter’s to a 58-51 win over Rider. Fousseyni Drame had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Peacocks (5-6, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dimencio Vaughn had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to fuel the Broncs (5-10, 1-4).