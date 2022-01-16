Carr backs Bisaccia as Raiders coach: ‘He’s the right guy’

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

Rich Bisaccia steadied the Las Vegas Raiders after taking over during a tumultuous regular season, guided them to the playoffs for the second time in 19 seasons and earned the support of his players. The first question facing the Raiders this offseason after a 26-19 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in a wild-card game Saturday will be whether that’s enough to remove the interim tag and make Bisaccia the full-time coach. The players are publicly backing Bisaccia to remain, but owner Mark Davis will conduct a search before making a final decision.