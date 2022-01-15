Tyson helps Seattle U breeze past Dixie State 79-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson hit 7 of 11 shots from 3-point range on his way to 25 points and Seattle University knocked off Dixie State 79-68 in Western Athletic Conference play Emeka Udenyi added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Redhawks (12-4, 3-0). Darrion Trammell filled up the state sheet with 13 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals. Hunter Schofield scored 25 points and eight rebounds to pace the Trailblazers (8-10, 1-4).