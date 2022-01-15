Skip to Content
SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC

By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oregon knocked off a top-five team for the second time in two games, beating No. 5 Southern California 79-69 behind Will Richardson’s career-high 28 points. De’Vion Harmon had 16 points and N’Faly Dante added 12 for Oregon, which has won five straight, including an 84-81 win over third-ranked UCLA on Thursday. Southern California came into the game fourth nationally in field goal defense, holding opponents to 36.6% shooting. Yet the Ducks hit their first four and nine of their first 13 en route to going 29 of 58 from the floor.

