Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault lead Kings past Kraken 3-1

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 for their fourth straight win. Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping to a 2-0 lead while clamping down on defense. Seattle lost its ninth straight and has dropped 12 of 13. Marcus Johansson scored on a power play in the second period, but the Kraken were limited to 18 shots on goal against Cal Petersen. Chris Dreidger made 19 saves but lost his second straight start. Dreidger started Thursday’s 2-1 loss in St. Louis.