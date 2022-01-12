PSG calls off trip to Qatar, Saudi Arabia because of COVID

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has called off its upcoming trip to the Persian Gulf region because of coronavirus concerns. The French league leader was scheduled to fly to Qatar for a three-day training camp starting Sunday and then play a friendly match in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 19. PSG says the trip was scrapped to “protect the health of its staff and players.” PSG’s squad has been hit by COVID-19 cases this month. Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler were the latest players to contract the virus and they missed the league game at Lyon on Sunday. Lionel Messi contracted the virus while he was in Argentina during the mid-season winter break. He has since tested negative.