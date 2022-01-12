Garoppolo focuses on playoffs rather than uncertain future

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Jimmy Garoppolo’s long-term future as quarterback in San Francisco has been in doubt ever since the 49ers traded away three first-round picks in the spring to make Trey Lance the heir apparent at the position. The present has Garoppolo ready to lead the Niners into the playoffs with a wild-card meeting Sunday at Dallas in what once again could be his final start for San Francisco. Garoppolo says his status after this season is always in the back of his mind but wants to keep the focus on the field for these important games.