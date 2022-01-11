Pack, Bucs, Chiefs are top 3 in final Pro32 poll of season

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Green Bay Packers finished the regular season with the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the top spot in the final AP Pro32 poll. The Packers earned all 12 first-place votes for 384 points. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2 and will open the postseason by hosting the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs inched up a spot to No. 3. The Chiefs will begin their drive for their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance as they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. And the Tennessee Titans, who have the top seed in the AFC, gained a place to No. 4. The Dallas Cowboys climbed three spots to No. 5.