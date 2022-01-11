Skip to Content
AP Sports
By
Published 10:03 PM

Norris to the rescue as Loyola Chicago tops Valpo in 2OT

MGN/KYMA.com

CHICAGO (AP) — Braden Norris scored nine of his 23 in the second overtime and Loyola Chicago never trailed in the final session and beat Valparaiso 81-74. Norris went 3-for-3 shooting from 3-point range and finished 5 for 9 from 3 overall. Norris’ 3 with 23 seconds left in the first overtime tied it at 66. He sank a pair of free throws with 17 seconds left to knot it at 55 at the end of regulation. Sheldon Williams scored 20 off the bench for Valparaiso.

AP Sports

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content