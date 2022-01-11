Kucherov’s hat trick leads Lightning over Sabres 6-1

By JONAH BRONSTEIN

Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored a hat trick, Steven Stamokos had a goal and two assists, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Cirelli had a goal and an assist, Ondrej Palat extended his scoring streak to four games, and the Lightning got three assists from Alex Killorn and two from Victor Hedman. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for his 20th win of the season. Tampa Bay has won three of four following a three-game skid to keep pace with the Florida Panthers atop the NHL standings with 53 points. Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres, who have lost seven in a row at home.