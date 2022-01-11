AP source: Cavs give GM Altman contract extension, new title

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision tells AP that Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman has been rewarded for the team’s turnaround with a contract extension and new job title. Altman has re-shaped the Cavs’ roster and moved them back into playoff contention. He has agreed to the extension through the 2027-28 season, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the deal official. Altman will also assume the new title of president of basketball operations, the person said. At 23-18, the Cavs have already surpassed their win total from last season. Cleveland has won 19, 19 and 22 games the past three seasons.