Second-ranked Sabalenka’s woes continue in Adelaide

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — World No.2-ranked Aryna Sabalenka has lost another first-round match at an Australian Open tune-up tournament to a much lower-ranked opponent. Sabalenka lost 5-7, 6-1, 7-5 to Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson, who came into the match at the Adelaide International ranked No. 395. Last week in the opening round of the first Adelaide International tournament, Sabalenka lost 7-6 (6), 6-1 to Kaja Juvan, who is ranked 100th. Ajla Tomljanovic beat Anna Schmiedlova 6-2, 6-3 in a first-round match at the Sydney Tennis Classic.