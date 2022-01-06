Lletget, Robinson, Arriola, Johnson on US training roster

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Sebastian Lletget, defender Miles Robinson, forward Paul Arriola and goalkeeper Sean Johnson are rejoining the U.S. national team for a 19-man training camp ahead of the next World Cup qualifiers. The four were given time off after the Major League Soccer season and missed last month’s exhibition against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic returns after missing last month’s camp while training with Bologna. Defender Aaron Long, recovering from a torn right Achilles tendon on May 15, will be at his third straight camp after training with the U.S. in November and December.