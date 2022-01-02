Skip to Content
Vikings won’t have CB Cameron Dantzler for Packers game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cornerback Cameron Dantzler has joined the list of Minnesota Vikings unavailable for their Sunday night game with the Green Bay Packers. Dantzler is inactive for Sunday night’s game due to a calf injury. Minnesota will have tight end Tyler Conklin available. Conklin had been questionable with a hamstring injury, The Vikings already knew they’d be playing this game without quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Adam Thielen. Cousins went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. Thielen was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. The Vikings announced Saturday that defensive tackle Michael Pierce wouldn’t play due to an illness.

