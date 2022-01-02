James, Monk help Lakers edge Timberwolves 108-103

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 points, and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 for the first time in three meetings this season. A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers’ first game of the new year. They were James’ run of seven straight games with at least 30 points and Russell Westbrook’s stretch of four straight triple-doubles. Westbrook finished with 20 points, three rebounds and five assists. Naz Reid led the Wolves with a season-high 23 points, making 10 of 17 from the floor. Jaylen Nowell added 17 points off the bench.