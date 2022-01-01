Monaco fires coach Niko Kovac during winter break

MONACO (AP) — Monaco has fired coach Niko Kovac with the club sixth in the French league at the mid-season break. Monaco says Kovac was informed on Thursday during a meeting. Reserve team coach Stephane Nado will take over in an interim role for Sunday’s French Cup game away to second-tier Quevilly-Rouen. French sports daily L’Equipe reports that Club Brugge coach Philippe Clement will become the new permanent coach. Clement played as a defender for Club Brugge before taking charge in June 2019. He won two Belgian league titles there to make it three in a row after winning with Genk the previous season.