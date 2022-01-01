CFP title game QBs: Former 5-star recruit vs. former walk-on

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The national championship game quarterbacks are a former five-star recruit already with a Heisman Trophy and a former walk-on ending a long journey with his home state team. Sophomore Bryce Young is the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman. The Southern California native won the award in his first season as the Tide starter. Stetson Bennett is the Georgia-born kid who walked on with the Bulldogs five years ago. Both threw three TDs in CFP semifinal games. The title game is Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. It comes just over month after Young and the Crimson Tide beat Bennett and the Bulldogs for the SEC title.